Modesto man arrested for kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Modesto man on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and torture after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for a month.

Saturday morning, authorities located and arrested Saul Ortega, 29. He is being held on multiple charges stemming from allegedly abusing his girlfriend, a 25-year-old Modesto resident who is not being identified by authorities, and holding her against her will for about a month.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, local authorities first were notified of the incident at 1:30 a.m. Saturday by Fresno County Sheriff’s Department officials. A security check was requested by the agency about an adult female who was being held against her will and tortured in Stanislaus County.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton said the woman had managed to escape Thursday afternoon and later called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department to check on her family. Fresno authorities then contacted Stanislaus sheriff’s officials.

“She was concerned for the safety of other family members, as Ortega had made threats to her,” Layton said.

Authorities said the female victim did not immediately call police because of the suspect’s alleged threats against her and her family.

Stanislaus County patrol deputies located the female victim. According to the release, she had extensive injuries to her body, including bruises and burns. She was transported and treated at an area hospital.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Person Unit took over the investigation and worked with the department’s SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Unmanned Aerial System team.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department surveillance van used in the arrest of a Modesto man on kidnap, rape and torture charges on Dec. 4, 2021 in Modesto, Calif.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, SWAT served an arrest warrant for Ortega and a search warrant on the 1000 block of Paradise Road. Ortega was arrested an an elderly female was detained, but later released. She cooperated with detectives, officials said.

Video released by the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department shows the suspect being arrested on the front lawn of the property without incident by SWAT.

Story continues

Ortega was booked on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, making criminal threats, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and being a felon in possession of firearms. He is being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on $1 million bail.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted on Facebook about the arrest and said, “Our heart goes out to the victim of this heinous crime, but I’m proud of the work the team did to arrest suspect!”

Stanislaus authorities said in the press release that were was “reason to believe Ortega may have victimized others” and are asking other potential victims of Ortega to come forward. Anyone with information on this case or others involving the suspect should contact Detective D. Gonzalez at 209-595-8686. Anonymous tip can be called in to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636, or go to www.stancrimetips.org.