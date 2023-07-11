Modesto man arrested, second wanted in homicide at Ninth Street motel

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Modesto man on suspicion of a murder at a Ninth Street motel and have issued a warrant for a second suspect.

Natasha Irizarry, 34, of Ceres was shot to death outside the room she was staying in at the Driftwood Inn on South Ninth Street just after midnight Saturday.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Juan Carlos Martinez, 31, of Modesto on suspicion of murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Sgt. Erich Layton said the latter three charges stem from the robbery of a witness at the hotel. Martinez and an accomplice allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and robbed him of his cell phone after the homicide. Layton said he did not know if the witness had been recording or taking photos of the suspects.

The alleged accomplice has been identified as Luis Vega, 36, of Modesto. A warrant has been issued for Vega’s arrest on the same charges as Martinez.

Anyone who sees Vega should not approach him but call 911 immediately, Layton said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or tips about the homicide is asked to call Detective Juan Rodriguez at 209-558-1282 or crime stoppers Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME.