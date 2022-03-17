Modesto man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of elderly mom

A Modesto man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother at the home they share.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday afternoon at the mother and son’s home in the 1300 block of Allen Court, southeast of Orangeburg and Sunrise avenues, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The son allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his mother, who is in her 70s, in the hand and back.

She fled to a nearby business on Orangeburg, where an employee called 911, Bear said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Her son, 49-year-old Jeffrey Dean Bowerman, was located in an alley near the home. He was arrested and on Thursday charged with attempted murder and elder abuse.

“There are no details as to why this altercation occurred at this point,” Bear said.