Modesto man clearing his gun accidentally shoots, kills his 83-year-old mother

An 83-year-old woman died after being accidentally shot by her son inside their Modesto home on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of Emerson Avenue, southeast of Rumble Road and McHenry Avenue.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the 60-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was clearing a semiautomatic handgun when he accidentally pulled the trigger and fired a round.

The bullet went through a wall and struck his mother in an adjacent room.

Bear said 911 was called immediately and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Friday at Cynthia Belyeu.

A homicide detective responded to the home to assist patrol officers with the investigation.

Bear did not know if the gun was legally registered to the man but he has not been arrested.

“At this time, the incident appears to be a tragic accident,” she said. “No charges have been filed, but the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”