Modesto man convicted on drug, weapons charges is sentenced. Ditched guns while fleeing cops

A Modesto man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after convictions for drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

Joshua Harrington, 36, was sentenced Monday for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Harrington, indicted by a federal grand jury in January, was ordered to serve 12 years and seven months.

On April 2, 2021, Harrington left a backpack while attempting to evade law enforcement in Modesto, says a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California. Two firearms were inside the backpack. Having been previously convicted of felonies, Harrington was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Law enforcement also found methamphetamine in his garage, the release says.

Connection to officer-involved shooting

Months later, on Aug. 14, Harrington again tried to evade authorities. He fled on his motorcycle after being pulled over for reckless driving. As The Bee reported at the time, law enforcement officers followed Harrington to a home and searched him there. Afterward, officers searched the house after obtaining a warrant.

In the last bedroom of the house to be searched, officers encountered Jesse Collins James Brooks, 44, who opened fire on Officer Michael Rokaitis. Part of Rokaitis’ right leg later had to be amputated because of the wounds.

Brooks and Harrington were arrested that night. Brooks remains in custody at the Stanislaus County jail.

Brooks was arraigned May 17, with charges including three counts of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. His next court date is June 26 to set a jury trial date.

Harrington could have faced life in prison

According to a January press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Harrington’s possible maximum sentence for the possession of a firearm charge could have been up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. For the drug trafficking charge, he could have faced anywhere from a mandatory minimum of 10 years to the maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Sanchez, is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. The program, intended to reduce violent crime, integrates different law enforcement agencies and communities.

Four agencies — the Modesto Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Stanislaus County Probation Department; and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office — coordinated the investigation of Harrington.