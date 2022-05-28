Modesto man convicted of murder for a deadly high-speed DUI crash in 2017

A Modesto man who prosecutors said was driving drunk at speeds of nearly 100 mph when he caused a fatal crash in 2017 was convicted of murder.

Following a three-week trial, a jury on Thursday convicted 32-year-old Manpreet Singh Atwal of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher and causing injury, and leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The case stemmed from a Jan. 21, 2017, crash on northbound Highway 99 that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old Washington woman and serious injuries to her husband and son.

The family — Hubertina and Frederich Koch and their son William — were traveling in a motorhome south of Crows Landing Road at 4:20 a.m. when a white Honda approached them from behind at a high speed, according to the news release.

Frederich Koch told investigators that he had been driving in the slow lane, using cruise control set at 60 mph, when the driver of the Honda lost control and hit the left side of the motorhome.

The impact pushed the motorhome onto the shoulder, where Koch lost control and the vehicle overturned on a steep embankment.

The Honda continued off the freeway through a chain link fence and the driver fled.

Hubertina Koch died at the scene while Frederich Koch suffered major blunt force trauma to his head, a broken left collarbone and lacerations, and William suffered a broken left collarbone, a lacerated spleen and lacerations.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matt McCain, who investigated the crash, found blood on the Honda’s airbag and Atwal’s cell phone left behind, according to the release.

McCain used the cell phone to locate Atwal at his girlfriend’s home. Atwal had the key fob for the Honda with him but told McCain his car had been stolen and that he had been with his girlfriend since 1 a.m.

Atwal was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests and a subsequent chemical test showed Atwal’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.11% or 0.12%, according to the release.

CHP investigators downloaded data from the Airbag Control Module of the Honda that showed Atwal was driving between 96 to 99 mph seconds before the crash. According to the news release, GPS mapping software showed his phone traveling to a north Modesto bar and other locations throughout the night.

A Modesto Police detective who examined the data from Atwal’s phone testified that Atwal sent a text to his girlfriend saying he was “drunk” a few hours before the crash, according to the release. Atwal’s phone also contained photos taken about 2 a.m. that showed him drinking from a red Solo cup at a house party.

Evidence was presented by the prosecution that Atwal had a prior DUI conviction out of Sacramento County in 2012 and had taken DUI classes in which he learned about the dangers of drunk driving.

Atwal took the stand during the trial to testify in his defense. According to the release, he admitted driving the Honda at the time of the crash and said he fled the scene because he was scared. Atwal testified he did not remember how fast he was traveling and lost control of the vehicle because he was using his cell phone.

When questioned about his sobriety, Atwal testified that he only drank Dr. Pepper in the red Solo cup and only consumed alcohol after fleeing the collision scene.

As a result of his convictions, Atwal is facing a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge, plus an additional 10 years for the DUI and hit-and-run offenses.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.