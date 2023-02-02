Modesto man found asleep in SUV in Oakdale, arrested for having explosive devices and more

A Modesto man was arrested on multiple counts of possession Tuesday after a concerned resident found him asleep in an SUV in Oakdale. Oakdale police officers found guns, drugs and explosive devices in the vehicle, the Police Department announced in a news release on Facebook.

Oakdale officers arrested Jeremy Michael Goodman on six charges including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of an assault weapon, a short-barrel rifle, explosive devices and a controlled substance.

According to the release, an “alert community member” told police Goodman was asleep in a vehicle and not waking up.

Goodman, 31, was found in the SUV on the 1800 block of Ackley Circle, by the TL Davis sports field on Warnerville Road. Police were able to search Goodman’s vehicle and its attached trailer because he was on searchable probation, according to the post.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called when Oakdale police found timing cord, gunpowder and blasting caps. Blasting caps are also known as detonators, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The bomb squad determined Goodman had four live detonators, according to the Facebook post.

Police also found Goodman, a convicted felon, with six firearms, including two assault weapons, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers, and high-capacity magazines.

Besides the explosive devices and guns, Goodman was in possession of Modesto Police Department patches, a fire department radio and a controlled substance. Police suspect it was methamphetamine, though that had yet to be confirmed, spokeswoman Kara Corral said in an email.