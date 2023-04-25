Modesto man held in murder of Stockton woman after burned remains found at airport-area home

Human remains found on the property of a home in Modesto’s airport neighborhood in November have been identified as those of a missing Stockton woman, and a Modesto man arrested at the time remains in custody on charges including homicide.

An anthropology team from California State University, Chico, assisted with the collection and examination of the partial human remains, which had been dismembered and burned, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were identified as those of 25-year-old Stephanie Fagundes of Stockton. Her family had last talked to her in October of 2022, and she had been reported missing shortly after. Albert Gonzalez is being held without bail on charges of homicide; assault with a machinegun, or an assault weapon, or a .50 BMG rifle; and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to booking information.

On Nov. 18, the sheriff’s SWAT Team served an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. During the investigation, deputies learned there were possible human remains at the property and were granted a search warrant, the SO’s post says.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information to share is urged to contact Detective Wyatt at 209-525-7091. Tipsters choosing to remain anonymous can contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.

