Modesto man indicted on drug trafficking, illegal firearms charges

A Modesto man was indicted Thursday in federal court on charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office eastern California district reported.

David Harrington, 35, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Court documents show Harrington discarded a backpack with two firearms inside of it on April 2 as he was running away from law enforcement officers. Because he is a convicted felon in another case, Harrington is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Officers found methamphetamine while searching a garage at Harrington’s residence Aug. 14, the press release said. They determined he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Modesto.

If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Harrington faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a $10 million fine on each count if convicted of possession with intent to distribute.

The Modesto Police Department investigated the case alongside the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the Stanislaus County Probation Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.