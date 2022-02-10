Modesto man indicted on federal drug, gun charges after arrest in motel last month

A Modesto man was indicted on three charges Thursday in federal court following an investigation that led officers to find him with drugs and loaded firearms in a motel room, federal prosecutors said.

In December, officers began an investigation 40-year-old Reymundo Jose Mendez for possible drug sales and firearm possession, according to a release from the eastern California U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officers found Mendez on Jan. 25 at Arrow Inn on Ninth Street near River Road in south Modesto while executing a search warrant, according to the release. He allegedly had two loaded firearms in his pants pockets and another loaded shotgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine and digital scales in the room.

A grand jury indicted Mendez on charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Mendez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted on the methamphetamine distribution charge.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of possessing a firearm to aid drug trafficking.

And Mendez faces 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case is a joint federal, state and local investigation through the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is part of its violent crime reduction efforts.