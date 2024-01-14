Modesto man killed in Crows Landing Road crash by SJ River. Driver arrested on DUI charge

A motorcyclist from Modesto was killed Saturday night in a collision with an allegedly intoxicated driver on Crows Landing Road north of the San Joaquin River, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to a news release, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was southbound on Crows Landing Road, approaching Ehrlich Road, at about 35 mph. It was raining at the time.

The rider of a 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage was northbound on Crows Landing, approaching the intersection at undetermined speed.

The pickup driver, a 47-year-old Patterson man, failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist and made a left turn from Crows Landing onto Ehrlich, the news release says. The driver traveled into the direct path of travel of the motorcycle.

The rider, a 46-year-old Modesto man, was unable to slow in time and struck the right side of the pickup. He was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest under the Silverado. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, apparently uninjured, was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

The name of the driver was not available from the CHP on Sunday. But the Stanislaus County jail booking log shows the CHP arrested Saturday night a Federico Avina, whose birth date is Jan. 13, 1976. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.