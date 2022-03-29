Modesto man pleads guilty to burglarizing Calaveras County post office

A Modesto man pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of burglarizing a post office in Calaveras County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Patrick Day, 41 of Modesto, burglarized the post office in the Calaveras town of Wallace on the night of July 2, 2020.

He used a glass breaker tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses, according to the release.

Day is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.