Modesto man sentenced for killing his girlfriend. He left part of his thumb behind

A Modesto man has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison in the 2018 beating and strangulation of his girlfriend inside her Oakdale home, according to the Stanislaus County district attorney’s office.

The office reported that William Thomas Schendel, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanislaus County Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Sept. 24 in the death of Aimee Eddington-Crawford, 40.

Schendel beat Eddington-Crawford more than 50 times in her head, face and other parts of her body with a metal candle holder May 1, 2018. After leaving his girlfriend’s Horseshoe Road home after killing her, Schendel was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 120 near Escalon.

Law enforcement responded to the crash and while interviewing Schendel found he was missing the tip of his left thumb. During Eddington-Crawford’s autopsy, the tip of Schendel’s thumb was found in her hair.

The District Attorney’s Office reported Eddington-Crawford’s family members submitted written statements about the loss of their loved one at Schendel’s sentencing hearing Monday.