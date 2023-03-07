Modesto man sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography over 6-year period

A Modesto man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on child pornography charges after a three-year FBI investigation.

Jonathan James Rodriguez, 40, of Modesto is to serve 14 years and 2 months in prison and another 15 years of supervised release, also known as probation, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Rodriguez was found guilty of receiving and distributing child pornography from January 2014 to January 2020. According to the release, the youngest victims on file were infants.

Rodriguez’s case was brought as part of the nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood, according to the release.

He was found with “over 500 video files depicting minors, some as young as infants and toddlers, suffering various acts of sexual abuse” on a laptop. Court files say he sent and received the incriminating files.

Rodriguez was initially said to be from Sonora, The Bee reported in 2020.