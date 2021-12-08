Modesto man sought by police for murder stemming from incident at Tuolumne River Park

Detectives are seeking a Modesto man on suspicion of murder stemming from an incident Sept. 28 in Tuolumne River Regional Park, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The suspect is Robert Banks, 50, whose picture the department shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The original incident happened about 9:30 that night, a Tuesday, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear told The Bee. The victim, 42-year-old Reymundo Flores, died a month later from his injuries, she said.

“Motive is unknown at this point and cause of death is not being released at this time,” Bear said in a text message.

Anyone with information regarding Banks’ whereabouts is urged to call Detective Aaron Caldera at 209-572-9538.

Tips may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org