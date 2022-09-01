Modesto man suspected of intentionally running over woman at Oakdale Road strip mall

A Modesto man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of intentionally hitting his partner with a vehicle in a strip mall on Oakdale Road.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Glenwood Plaza, south of Floyd Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

When officers arrived, the vehicle and pedestrian were gone. Witnesses told police that the driver of a silver GMC SUV appeared to have intentionally struck a woman as she was walking across the parking lot. The driver then got out of the SUV, picked up the woman, put her in the passenger side of his vehicle and drove away, Bear said.

Bear said it was not known what preceded the incident.

Officers got license plate information for the vehicle and tracked it to the Monterey County area. Law enforcement there located the victim and suspect.

The victim was taken to a trauma center, where she is in stable condition and expected to survive, Bear said.

The suspect, 57-year-old Leonard Pules, was brought back to Stanislaus County and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a partner.