Modesto man, a teacher in Tracy, suspected of sex crimes against students in both cities

A Modesto man who teaches at a high school in Tracy was arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes against multiple students across two high schools, including Grace M. Davis High in Modesto, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Tracy police were alerted April 25 to an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at West High School, according to a release. The school’s resource officer began investigating, along with a detective specializing in crimes against children.

After the initial investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Jordan Musa Dajani. He was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of sodomy with a person under 18 and oral copulation with a person under 18.

Police said the charges are related to two students who were allegedly victimized when Dajani taught at West High School and Davis High in Modesto. Dajani taught at Davis from 2015 to 2017 before starting work at West that same year.

The Tracy Unified School District immediately placed Dajani on administrative leave after police alerted district officials about the investigation, police said.

Police believe Dajani was sexually involved with a third student, but no charges were filed because the student was an adult when the alleged incidents occurred.

Tracy police said this is an ongoing investigation in collaboration with the Modesto Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tracy police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334. For incidents in Modesto, contact the Police Department at 209-552-2470.