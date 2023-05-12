Modesto man was wanted in a 2021 murder. Police found him just a mile from crime scene

Modesto Police on Thursday arrested a man who’d been wanted for a 2021 homicide at Tuolumne River Regional Park.

Officers from the Modesto Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team spotted Robert Banks, 51, riding a bicycle in a commercial area on Tenaya Drive, about a mile from the homicide scene, according to Lt. Martha Delgado. She said Banks fled and hid but was quickly located by officers.

Banks was wanted for murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Reymundo Flores on Sept. 28, 2021. Flores died about a month after the shooting and Modesto police issued a warrant for Banks’ arrest a few days later. “We do believe he stayed in the area,” Delgado said.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Banks was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder, as well as charges of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

He had not been formally charged as of Friday.