Modesto man wanted for auto theft injures two, crashes into police vehicles during pursuit

A Modesto man wanted in connection with stolen cars out of the Stanislaus County area injured two people after leading auto theft task force officers on a pursuit through Keyes and Ceres.

Members of the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force, or STANCATT, located a stolen vehicle around 2:20 p.m. in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

They located 35-year-old Shane Thomas, a Modesto resident who was wanted in Stanislaus County in connection with a prior vehicle theft, while conducting surveillance in the area. STANCATT members then followed him until he stopped at a gas station at the intersection of Golden State Boulevard and Keyes Road in Keyes.

STANCATT attempted to arrest Thomas, but he tried to flee in his car — striking two police vehicles near which deputies and officers stood.

Thomas then drove north on Highway 99 and exited at Mitchell Road in Ceres.

Deputies followed Thomas until he crashed into an occupied vehicle at Moore Road and Whitmore Avenue. He then ran from the accident and attempted to hide in a nearby apartment complex.

Law enforcement established a perimeter and used a drone to locate Thomas. A police dog helped apprehend Thomas, injuring him in the process. Thomas continued resisting arrest as deputies took him into custody.

The two occupants in the vehicle Thomas hit were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Thomas was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries related to the collision and the K-9 attack. The deputies and officers standing near the police cars were uninjured.

Thomas was on Post Release Community Supervision, supervised by the Stanislaus County Probation Department, for domestic abuse. He was also wanted by the probation department for failing to follow the terms of his release.

Thomas was booked on new preliminary charges including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, a pursuit resulting in injuries, fleeing the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.