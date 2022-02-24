A new Modesto officer spotted a parolee in footage of store robbery. It led to 3 arrests.

Three men were arrested Wednesday after a new police officer identified a robbery suspect as a man he knew from his time as a probation officer, the Modesto Police Department said.

Two people robbed the Arco am/pm gas station and convenience store at 2600 Coffee Road around 2 a.m., taking an undisclosed amount from cash registers after one of them displayed a gun.

Officers watched surveillance footage from store cameras, and the former probation officer identified one of the suspects as 24-year-old parolee Donnell Neal. Stanislaus County Probation helped identify the other man as 19-year-old Eliseo Sanchez.

Detectives determined that a residence in the 1400 block of Floyd Avenue was associated with the suspects. They obtained a search warrant and brought in the Police Department’s SWAT team.

The suspects were seen fleeing the residence in a vehicle as the team arrived. Officers conducted a traffic stop, leading to the two suspects being detained alongside another man who was on probation and lived at the residence.

More than 100 pounds of marijuana were found by police executing the search warrant. There also were three young children living in the home.

Neal is facing preliminary charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and violation of parole. Sanchez is facing preliminary charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and an enhanced charge of using a firearm while committing a crime.

The last man, 26-year-old Johnathan Bachman, faces preliminary charges including child endangerment and possession of marijuana for sale.