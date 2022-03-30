Modesto parents accused of breaking baby’s arm, waiting to seek medical aid

Modesto parents were arrested Tuesday after the father allegedly broke their baby’s arm and the couple waited almost a week to seek medical care.

On Sunday, the parents took the 4-month-old girl to a clinic in Ceres, where she was diagnosed with a spiral fracture to the upper left arm, said Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz. He said that type of fracture is associated with forceful twisting.

Clinic staff notified law enforcement about the injuries and the case was forwarded to detectives, who interviewed the parents Tuesday.

Detectives learned the father allegedly inflicted the injury out of frustration because the baby was crying and scratched him, Schwartz said. He said the incident occurred at their south Modesto home five days before the parents sought medical aid.

The father, 25-year-old Austin Nino, and the mother, 24-year-old Madison Burge, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and failing to seek medical aid for their child.