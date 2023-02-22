Modesto police say 3 people were hit in shooting. 1 badly hurt, no suspect identified

Two men and a woman were shot Monday morning in the area of Tully Road and West Granger Avenue, according to Modesto police. An initial Bee report Monday had only one victim.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police shut down the 1600 block of Tully Road getting reports that told shots were fired and multiple subjects were hit, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear wrote in a message Tuesday.

“One victim is in critical but stable condition,” Bear said, “(T)he other two were treated at a local hospital, but have since been released.”

The initial investigation led police to believe a vehicle pulled up, an occupant shot at the victims and drove away, Bear said. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no information about the shooter’s motive, make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can reach Investigator Ward at 209-480-7358 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.