Modesto police announce DUI checkpoint ahead of holiday

(FOX40.COM) — The Modesto Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

Why does California law enforcement announce DUI checkpoints?

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Robert Hall. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Modesto PD said impaired driving is not limited to alcohol consumption. Some prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI offense reportedly face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

