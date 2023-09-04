Modesto police arrest robbery suspects after alleged getaway car crashes. One at large

Two robbery suspects were arrested Monday after the alleged getaway vehicle crashed on El Vista Avenue, Modesto police said.

Police were looking for a third person who fled from the vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of El Vista and Roble avenues, about 1½ miles from the scene of the robbery.

Lt. Felton Payne said the armed robbery occurred about 11:30 a.m at the Arco/ampm store in the 3,000 block of Yosemite Boulevard.

Three suspects fled in a vehicle west on Yosemite and then apparently turned north on El Vista. Officers were responding to the business, and on their way, discovered the vehicle crash, Payne said.

Police were not pursuing the vehicle. “They crashed on their own,” Payne said.

Two of the three individuals who fled on foot were taken into custody. No one was injured in the robbery or the vehicle accident, police said. Authorities did not release more details because an investigation is in progress.