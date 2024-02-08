Modesto police to hold DUI checkpoint. When, where will it take place?

The Modesto Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint somewhere within city limits on Friday night.

In general, locations of checkpoints are determined based on “data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” according to an MPD post on Facebook. The exact location of the upcoming checkpoint was not given in the release. It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” a quote attributed to Sgt. Robert Hall reads. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The MPD post reminds people that some prescription medications, and even over-the-counter drugs, can interfere with driving. Recreational marijuana is legal, but if officers suspect a driver of being under the influence of it while driving, it could result in a DUI charge.

A first-time DUI charge could cost an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

California Highway Patrol and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office stated they would not be holding checkpoints this weekend, which includes Super Bowl Sunday.

Funding for the operation this Friday is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.