Modesto police make homicide arrest in death of woman on Highway 99 downtown off-ramp

A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of a woman Friday night on a central Modesto off-ramp of Highway 99, Modesto police report.

Ruben Olvera, 32, is being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on homicide, domestic violence and other charges.

Friday, just before 9 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Sixth Street at the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp.

The suspect vehicle had fled the scene. The pedestrian, an adult female, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Witnesses told authorities the vehicle had been northbound on the highway and turned onto the central Modesto exit. According to preliminary information, witnesses said the woman, who was on foot, was screaming before she was struck by the vehicle.

Detectives with the MPD Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and worked through the night Friday into Saturday, collecting and processing evidence, a news release says. Based on the evidence, Olvera was identified as the suspect.

He surrendered to a uniformed patrol sergeant in the downtown Modesto area Saturday, just after 3 p.m.

“The victim was known to Ruben, and it appears they had been involved in a relationship. The details of the relationship are still being investigated,” the news release says.

No other information will be released at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162.

Tips also may be left anonymously with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.