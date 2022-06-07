Modesto police ID man suspected of hitting patrol SUV while driving under the influence

Modesto police on Tuesday identified a Stockton man suspected of hitting a patrol SUV while allegedly driving under the influence Monday night.

Tajz Wells, 33, hit a Modesto Police Department officer who was driving north on Sisk Road around 7:42 p.m. Monday, police said. Sgt. Dan Starr said at the scene that Wells apparently ignored a stop sign on Whitcomb Way and pulled onto Sisk, colliding with the SUV as it passed the intersection.

The officer, whose name the Police Department has not released, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Starr said. Wells was initially unresponsive at the scene and was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other cars were involved in the collision, and part of Sisk was closed for several hours Monday night.