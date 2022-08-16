Modesto police ID suspect in armed standoff; 60-year-old man faces firearms charges

Modesto police have released the name of the Modesto man who allegedly initiated an hour-long armed standoff with law enforcement that evacuated his surrounding neighbors Monday.

Sixty-year-old Jason Epperson was arrested after surrendering peacefully to police after a lengthy standoff Monday afternoon. Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday the Modesto man was booked in Stanislaus County jail and charged with possession of an assault weapon, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and discharging a firearm in a gross negligent manner — all felonies.

He was listed as in custody in jail and being held on total bail of $475,000.

Modesto Police Lt. Brian Klieber said officers were initially called to Epperson’s home in the 2100 block of Mavis Court around 2:15 a.m. for a mental health check with a possible family fight. At some point later in the morning Epperson began firing a gun inside the home, prompting his family to evacuate.

Law enforcement later evacuated all the neighbors on Mavis Court and surrounding houses, said Modesto Police Officer Adam Foster. The neighborhood was cordoned off for several hours while police attempted to negotiate with Epperson.

At about 9:15 a.m. police began making PA announcements to communicate with Epperson. Foster estimated between 50 to 75 officers were on scene, including SWAT units from Modesto Police, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Ceres Police. Drones were also deployed to surveil the property. Gunshots were heard sporadically throughout the incident.

At about 12:30 p.m., Epperson left the home and surrendered to police peacefully. Foster said he was then checked by medical and mental health professionals before being arrested and booked. Epperson was uninjured and no law enforcement officers or first responders were injured in the incident.

Epperson’s family members, some who were on scene Monday, recorded messages to be played over the PA in an attempt to get him to surrender. But Foster said he was unsure whether those recordings were used.

Bear said the motive for Monday’s standoff was still under investigation.

Bee staff writer Erin Tracy contributed to this report.