Modesto Police investigating fatal shooting on Coffee Road

Modesto Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near a dental office on Coffee Road Thursday night.

At 10:30 p.m., Modesto Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Coffee Road for reports of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Modesto Police spokesperson Sharon Bear said detectives are investigating the shooting and have not released any details about the man’s identity or any possible suspect information.

Bear said she didn’t have details about who reported the shooting or where exactly it occurred but an employee from the dental office said the parking lot was taped off when they arrived at work Friday morning. She said the shooting has no connection to the office.

This is the first homicide in Modesto this year.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at LawrenceJ@Modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.