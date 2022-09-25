Modesto police investigating a possible death in a car on Maze Boulevard

Modesto police officers responded to a scene in the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard following a report Saturday afternoon of a possible deceased person in a car, police said.

Police are on scene near St. Stanislaus Catholic Church for a possible death investigation.

Authorities have taped off the area around a Black Honda sedan, and the Modesto Police Crime Scene Unit is on hand.

A police watch commander said a deceased individual was found in the car. Modesto police units were dispatched around 3 p.m. Detectives and police officers have been gathering evidence.

The car matches the description of a Ceres woman described on social as missing since Thursday night. Authorities have not confirmed whether it is the woman’s car.

No other details were immediately available.