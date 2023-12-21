Modesto police investigating shooting on Camellia Way that injured a teen

A teenager is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot on the 100 block of Camellia Way in Modesto on Wednesday, according to the Police Department.

Further details surrounding the shooting are known by police but MPD Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said they can’t release them this early into the investigation.

The area of the shooting is north of Yosemite Boulevard near the Modesto Gospel Mission.

“Its so early on and they’re still working out all the details to determine (what) occurred,” said Bear.

The teenager shot is a 17-year-old girl. The extent of her injuries were not disclosed Wednesday morning. Police believe the shooting was an “isolated incident” and it is being investigated by detectives with the MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Police ask any witnesses to the shooting to contact Detective Caldera at calderaa@modestopd.com. To remain anonymous, please contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or download the P3 app.