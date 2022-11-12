Modesto police investigating shooting death at Coffee Road strip mall

A person was killed in a shooting Friday night on Coffee Road, according to Modesto police.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a fight in the area of Coffee and Coolidge Avenue around 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Souza did not immediately have information about the gender or age of the victim.

Radio traffic of the incident indicates the victim was shot while inside a vehicle and drove a short distance before crashing into bushes on the east side of Coffee, just north of Coolidge. First responders started CPR but the victim died at the scene.

The incident started at or near a Mexican restaurant in a strip mall at 1501 Coffee, according to radio traffic.

About 4 a.m. Saturday, Lance Reyes, 27, was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Saturday. Souza said he could not confirm the suspect was related to the Coffee Road homicide but said the timeline of his arrest was consistent with the investigation.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.