Modesto police investigating shooting of woman in shoulder Friday afternoon

The Modesto Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the shoulder Friday afternoon, apparently along Yosemite Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to a store at 1425 Yosemite Blvd., near the intersection with La Loma Avenue, where they found a woman suffering from the gunshot wound toher shoulder, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday.

Officers learned the woman had been dropped off at the store by a man who left after telling the clerk she had been shot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers found shell casings near a residence in the 1500 block of Yosemite Boulevard but did not uncover any more information.

The investigation is ongoing, and MPD has not located any witnesses or suspects as of Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.