Modesto police investigating suspicious death of man found behind Family Dollar store

Modesto Police Detectives are investigating the death of a man found behind a Family Dollar store on Crows Landing Road Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the store at 1916 Crows Landing Road at 6:24 p.m. and found the man deceased.

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear called the death suspicious but had no other details about the circumstances of the death or the identity of the man.

Check back later for more on this story.