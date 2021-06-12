Modesto police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, department says

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Baltimore City's first-of-its-kind effort to mandate a new approach to dealing with trauma both recognizes its prevalence and responds with the right approach. In February, Baltimore City became the first city in the country to legislate trauma-informed care with a new law called the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act﻿. One of the leaders behind a massive effort became an unfortunate expert in trauma at the age of 10. It is hard to imagine anyone else running the Baltimore City Office of Youth and Trauma Services other than William Kellibrew, who, at age 10, witnessed the killings of his mother and 12-year-old brother in a single domestic violence attack.