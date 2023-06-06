Modesto police officer involved in shooting identified; suspect charged with 7 counts

The Modesto police officer involved in a shootout over the weekend has been identified, and the man who allegedly shot at him has been charged.

Gordon Massey, 29, was charged Tuesday with the first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, identified in a criminal complaint as Raihil Sharma.

Sharma stopped Gordon, who was riding a bicycle at Phoenix Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard, west of El Vista Avenue, on Saturday night. The reason for the stop has not been released by MPD.

Massey then fled on his bicycle and allegedly fired multiple shots at Sharma, who returned fire.

Massey sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was cleared at a hospital before being booked into the Stanislaus County jail.

Modesto police on Tuesday would not release any additional details about the incident, including how many shots were fired, how the suspect was apprehended or how long Sharma has been employed.

A March 2022 Modesto Police Department post on Facebook lists him among a group of 11 new police officer trainees.

MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said video of the incident will be released in a few days.

In addition to attempted murder, Massey was charged with assault on a peace with a semiautomatic firearm; shooting at an occupied vehicle; negligent discharge of a firearm; being a felon in possession of a Smith and Wesson semiautomatic firearm; being a felon in possession of 9 mm ammunition; and possession of methamphetamine while in the immediate possession of a firearm. He also faces enhancement on several of the charges for using a firearm.

Massey pleaded not guilty and denied the enhancements during an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

His bail was changed from $1,035,000 to no bail because he had a no bail warrant in an unrelated case.