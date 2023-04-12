Modesto police officers dispatched to multi-vehicle crash find shooting victim

Responding to 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash off Modesto’s Sherwood Avenue on Tuesday night, police found a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of a car.

The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to a Modesto Police Department press release.

The collision at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and West Rumble Road was reported around 8 p.m. by multiple callers, who said there were multiple vehicles involved and possibly one subject pinned in a vehicle.

Officers found the victim in a light-colored four-door sedan with collision damage.

Detectives with the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Information about the victim and whether police have identified any suspects has not been released by MPD.

On Wednesday morning, remnants of a crash, including oil and fluid absorbent, were in the roadway across from Woodrow Park, north of Rumble. On the east side of Sherwood are the Stonybrook Apartments.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information regarding this investigation, is urged to contact Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com.

Tips also can be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.