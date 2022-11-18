Modesto police operation dismantles large Valley drug trafficking organization

A months-long investigation led to the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization in the San Joaquin Valley and beyond, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The investigation, by the department’s Major Crimes Unit, concluded Wednesday, resulting in 14 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of drugs. The organization was the main source of supply for several drug dealers operating in Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin, and Merced counties, as well as the Bay Area, according to Modesto Police.

Nine search warrants were served as part of the investigation led by Modesto’s Major Crime Unit. The suspects face charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics and firearms-related violations.

Recovered during the searches were 451 pounds of methamphetamine, 160 gallons of liquid methamphetamine that equates to as much as 1,400 pounds of finished product, 11.5 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of heroin, 300 fentanyl pills, 26 pounds of marijuana, $155,717 in cash and nine firearms.

The Major Crimes Unit received investigative assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team. Multiple other agencies assisted with serving search warrants.