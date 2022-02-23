Modesto police release name of Coffee Road homicide victim

Modesto police have identified the victim of the city’s first homicide this year as a 24-year-old Modesto resident.

Thomas Williams was gunned down near a business in the 2200 block of Coffee Road the evening of Feb. 18. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other details about the shooting, including a possible motive.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at LawrenceJ@Modestopd.com or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.