Modesto police report bicyclist died after collision with sport utility vehicle

A bicyclist has died after colliding with a sports utility vehicle Friday evening at Needham Street and Park Avenue near Graceada Park, according to Modesto police.

Lt. Dan Starr said the bicyclist was a woman and she was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. He said the Modesto man driving the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Starr said there was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors.

The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her family.

Starr said this was the 15th fatal traffic incident in Modesto this year. He said six of them involved vehicles versus pedestrians and two were vehicles versus bicyclists.

He said the SUV driver was heading west on Needham Street. Starr said he did not know which direction the bicyclist was traveling on Park Avenue. He said police were called at 7:08 p.m.

He said police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brad Beavers at beaversb@modestopd.com. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.