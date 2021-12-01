Modesto police seek witnesses to alleged attempted kidnapper who followed women at work

Modesto police are asking people to come forward who may have seen a man following female employees at their places of work and who now is charged with attempted kidnapping.

The Police Department released a picture of Enrique Camacho, a 41-year-old Ceres resident, who is in custody. His attempted kidnapping charges are related to allegedly “following female employees to and from their places of employment,” the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said one kidnapping attempt was reported, leading to his arrest. Details of the incident were not disclosed because the investigation is ongoing.

The Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is looking for witnesses who were in the McHenry Avenue shopping corridor from Sept. 1 to Nov. 20 and may have seen Camacho, Bear said.

Police report he allegedly was loitering near the Target, Burlington Coat Factory and Safeway stores, as well as several other nearby business parking lots. In addition to Camacho’s photo, police released an image of his red pickup truck.

Anyone who saw him or witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact MPD Detective Wilson at wilsond@modestopd.com.

A red pickup truck believed to belong to Enrique Camacho, 41, of Ceres is seen in a Modesto Police handout.