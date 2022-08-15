Modesto police in standoff with armed man at home near Briggsmore and Carver

Modesto Police have evacuated residents in a neighborhood northwest of Briggsmore Avenue and Carver Road where a man is holed up in a home and firing rounds out a window.

Modesto Police Lt. Brian Klieber said officers were first called to the home in the 2100 block of Mavis Court at about 2:15 a.m. for a mental health call with a possible family fight.

He did not have details about how that incident played out but officers were back at the home several hours later when shots were fired.

The Police Department’s SWAT team was activated and residents in the area were activated.

As of about 9:15 a.m., officers began making announcements to the suspect on a PA system. They were also in contact with the suspect’s son, who was trying to reach his father by phone to convince him to surrender, according to radio traffic.

At the scene, an ambulance and fire truck waited outside the perimeter.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.