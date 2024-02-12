Modesto resident killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision near Waterford identified

A Modesto resident was identified as the man killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer rig on Friday morning near Waterford.

Gerardo Ramirez Jr., 23, was killed when he collided with the trailer of the rig on Highway 132, east of Blossom Road, at about 10:30 a.m. Ramirez was traveling west on a 2023 Kawasaki when it approached the truck from behind, according to a California Highway Patrol release.

The 2024 Peterbilt big rig, which was also in the westbound lane, was slowly making a left turn onto residential property. Ramirez went into the eastbound lane and struck the left side of the rig’s trailer. Ramirez was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors. Both parties were wearing required safety equipment at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.

Patterson resident Wayne Blair, 53, was driver of the truck. He was uninjured.

Highway 132 near Blossom Road was closed until about 1:30 p.m. Traffic was detoured around the scene of the collision with “minimal delay to the motoring public.”