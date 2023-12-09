Modesto triple homicide suspect sentenced to life for plotting separate murder behind bars

Trevor Morgan
·2 min read

Richard Tyrone Garcia, 41, was sentenced to life in prison plus three years for attempted murder after a years-long trial, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office announced.

Garcia was incarcerated at the Stanislaus County Jail when he ordered another inmate to kill his cellmate and provided a “homemade knife” intended to be the murder weapon in October 2016. Garcia ordered the killing through “kites,” or small paper messages used to transfer information and orders in a jail or prison, according to court documents.

Deputies discovered the plan and prevented it from happening. Garcia was arrested and charged with attempted murder, along with a premeditation enhancement, intimidating a witness and solicitation to commit a felony.

Garcia was incarcerated as he awaited trial for his alleged involvement in a 2012 triple murder, which took the lives of two teenagers and a 31-year-old. Garcia is currently a co-defendant in that case with two others — Joseph Luis Jauriqui and Armando Osegueda.

Jauriqui pleaded guilty in February, admitting he’d entered an east Modesto home on McClure Road and killed 16-year-old David Siebels, 19-year-old Alyxandria Tellez and 31-year-old Edward Joseph Reinig.

Prosecutors believe Osegueda participated in the murders and that both took an order to do so from Garcia. Prosecutors alleged Garcia dated an 18-year-old who was the target of the attack, she survived that night by hiding under a pile of clothes.

About a month before the murders, Garcia and Osegueda were arrested in connection with a domestic violence case against the 18-year-old woman. Garcia allegedly held her captive for several days, beat her, choked her, and burned her with a lighter as he threatened to kill her and her family. Osegueda allegedly participated in this as well.

Garcia’s next appearance in court will be on Jan. 12, 2024.

Recommended Stories