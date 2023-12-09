Modesto triple homicide suspect sentenced to life for plotting separate murder behind bars

Richard Tyrone Garcia, 41, was sentenced to life in prison plus three years for attempted murder after a years-long trial, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office announced.

Garcia was incarcerated at the Stanislaus County Jail when he ordered another inmate to kill his cellmate and provided a “homemade knife” intended to be the murder weapon in October 2016. Garcia ordered the killing through “kites,” or small paper messages used to transfer information and orders in a jail or prison, according to court documents.

Deputies discovered the plan and prevented it from happening. Garcia was arrested and charged with attempted murder, along with a premeditation enhancement, intimidating a witness and solicitation to commit a felony.

Garcia was incarcerated as he awaited trial for his alleged involvement in a 2012 triple murder, which took the lives of two teenagers and a 31-year-old. Garcia is currently a co-defendant in that case with two others — Joseph Luis Jauriqui and Armando Osegueda.

Jauriqui pleaded guilty in February, admitting he’d entered an east Modesto home on McClure Road and killed 16-year-old David Siebels, 19-year-old Alyxandria Tellez and 31-year-old Edward Joseph Reinig.

Prosecutors believe Osegueda participated in the murders and that both took an order to do so from Garcia. Prosecutors alleged Garcia dated an 18-year-old who was the target of the attack, she survived that night by hiding under a pile of clothes.

About a month before the murders, Garcia and Osegueda were arrested in connection with a domestic violence case against the 18-year-old woman. Garcia allegedly held her captive for several days, beat her, choked her, and burned her with a lighter as he threatened to kill her and her family. Osegueda allegedly participated in this as well.

Garcia’s next appearance in court will be on Jan. 12, 2024.