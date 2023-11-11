Modesto utility raised power bills nearly 10% over 2 years. Now it says that wasn’t enough

Electricity rates could rise once again for the Modesto Irrigation District via a board vote Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The increases would total about 13% for residential customers over 2024 and 2025. A typical home’s average monthly bill, now about $160, could reach $176 as of Jan. 1 and $181 a year later.

The board had voted last November for increases totaling nearly 10% in 2023 and 2024. A staff report said another round of hikes is needed due to the rising cost of wholesale power. The proposal calls for replacing the 2024 increase with a higher figure and adding another bump in 2025.

MID generates much of its supply from its own hydroelectric and natural gas plants. It also purchases from various sources, including wind, solar, gas and hydro. These prices have risen about 20% since the rate vote a year ago.

MID supplies about 130,000 customers in and near Modesto. Rates also would rise for businesses.

The district also sells water to about 58,000 acres of farmland. It has long faced criticism that electricity bills subsidize the irrigation operations.

The staff said the new power rate structure is based on a consultant’s report on how costs should be assigned to each part of MID’s operations.

The power increases approved last year were the first since 2012. Earlier this year, MID also raised irrigation rates by $9 an acre.

The staff had projected $546.9 million in electricity expenses this year, but that is expected to be $40.4 million higher. Officials are reluctant to tap into reserves because they help the district get low interest rates when issuing bonds for capital projects.

The staff offered three options for spreading the proposed increase over two years:

9.7% in 2024 and 3% in 2025

8.2% in 2024 and 4% in 2025

7.5% in 2024 and 5% in 2025

These options would leave MID between $1.5 million and $6.3 million short of the needed revenue. The staff proposes to close the gap starting in 2025 with monthly bill adjustments based on wholesale power prices over the previous six months. Customers would save a little if the trend is downward.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the MID office, 1231 11th St., Modesto. Instructions for taking part remotely are at www.mid.org.