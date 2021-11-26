Here’s how Modesto, Valley authorities will protect holiday shoppers after brazen thefts

After a recent string of brazen retail store thefts in the Bay Area and beyond, local law enforcement officials are stepping up patrols and encouraging residents to stay vigilant.

Organized rings of thieves have recently made headlines for attacking luxury stores in San Francisco, including Louis Vuitton in Union Square and Burberry in the Westfield mall in one evening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The next night, NBC Bay Area reported about 80 people rushed into the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza shopping district and made off with bags of merchandise.

The high-profile attacks have prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to pledge more funding for police and prosecution.

The California Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to investigate organized retail crimes through the agency’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force. Additionally, patrols have been increased on the freeway corridors adjacent to major shopping centers.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said officers will make extra patrols throughout the holiday season in specified shopping areas. She said to expect to see patrol and equestrian officers.

The CHP’s task force assists local law enforcement agencies and and pursues leads, identifies suspects and supports criminal investigations. A press release on the task force’s collaboration cites the National Retail Federation as saying organized retail theft accounts for an estimated $30 billion in economic loss each year.

The CHP also advises that shoppers who witness an organized theft ring attack should not try to intervene. Instead, authorities recommend bystanders try to note what the suspects look like, remember any involved vehicles’ appearance and license plates and submit pictures to law enforcement if possible (but only if pictures can be taken safely).

Report organized retail theft incidents to the CHP online at www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/organized-retail-theft-program.