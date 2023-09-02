Modesto woman, 93, dies after being attacked by 2 dogs in her own front yard
A senior in Modesto has now died after she was attacked by dogs in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
A senior in Modesto has now died after she was attacked by dogs in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
A puppy expert weighs in.
Jobs in the residential construction sector rose in August, increasing by 2,400 jobs from the month before.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
America's biggest retailer is gaining momentum despite inflation.
Walgreens abruptly lost its CEO Roz Brewer Friday, the second top position to be left vacant in less than a month.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
This week, we drive the Jeep Wrangler 392 and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, talk about Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Felipe Massa, Ford F-150 Lobo and more.
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner duke it out in court over child support. Here's why one legal expert believes she's "overplayed her hand."
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
The former president will face a series of criminal and civil proceedings between now and Election Day 2024.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
The USWNT star alluded to the decision after the team's loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.