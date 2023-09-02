Modesto woman, 93, dies after suffering major injuries in attack by dogs

A 93-year-old Modesto woman died within a day of being attacked by two large dogs Thursday afternoon, police report.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of the dog attack on the 3600 block of Dothan Drive, just northeast of Yosemite Boulevard and North McClure Road in east Modesto.

They learned that Chanthy Philavong Maetu was outside when attacked by dogs belonging to a neighbor. She suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a Modesto Police Department post on Facebook.

Both dogs were located, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, and because a Modesto animal control officer was not immediately available, Oakdale animal control assisted in capturing them. The dogs are being held at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency shelter.

Bear said police have not found any prior reports about the dogs. She did not immediately know Saturday whether someone stopped the attack or the dogs quit on their own.

Maetu was in stable condition Thursday evening, the MPD post said, but police learned Friday that she died.

Detectives are investigating the case, and the post said “no further information will be released at this time as this is an active investigation.”

A GoFundMe page, titled “In memory of Chanthy Philavong Maetu,” has been set up by the victim’s grandchildren.