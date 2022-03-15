Modesto woman dies after being struck on bicycle, driver faces DUI charge

A bicyclist died after being struck on Woodland Avenue by a driver suspected of being impaired, the Modesto Police Department said.

The collision happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Yellowstone Avenue, three blocks west of Carpenter Road, a news release said.

Michelle Johnson, 38, of Modesto was bicycling north on Yellowstone when she was hit by a 2017 Acura ILX driven by Christina Castillo, 51, of Modesto, police said.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital and later died of her injuries, the release said. Castillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Stanislaus County Jail log showed Monday that she had been released on bail.

The collision is still under investigation. Police asked residents of the area if they have street-facing video cameras that might have captured evidence. Residents can email Traffic Officer Kyle Johnson at johnsonk@modestopd.com or call the Traffic Safety Unit at 209-572-9592.