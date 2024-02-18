Modesto woman fatally hit by car during assault, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto woman died after being hit by a vehicle during an assault, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Around 8:53 p.m. on Friday, the Modesto Police Department responded to the area of the northbound Highway 99 offramp at 6th Street for reports of a hit-and-run collision. Officers said they later determined the incident was an assault turned homicide.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The people allegedly responsible for her death fled the scene.

Modesto Police Department’s violent crimes unit said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Anyone with information about the crime can contact Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162.

